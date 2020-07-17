Phebe Hospital Set to Resume Normal Activities

(GL) – Gbarnga, Bong County – Phebe hospital has announced plan to resume active normal works after over two months of closure after some of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, says Mr. Samuel Kplawiru, Director of Communication.

He made the disclosure at a news conference with reporters recently in Gbarnga.

Mr. Samuel Kplawiru assures the public that all is now set to resume normal activities at the only referral hospital in the central region.

According to the Communication Director, the County Health Team headed by Dr. Adolphus Yeiah has been instrumental and supportive of the hospital’s plan to resume active normal activities.

In spite of the misinterpretations of information relating to the reopening of the hospital, Mr. Kplawiru encouraged citizens of the county not to panic.

He assured citizens of the county that the hospital is set finally resume normal activities between July 16 – 20, 2020

He furthered disclosed that through the County Health Team and the Hospital Administration, Phebe Hospital can now boast of having a modern treatment center for patients.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kplawiru also encouraged citizens of the county and patients making use of the health facility to follow all health protocols prescribed by the Ministry of Health, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia and the World Health organization in efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in and across the county.

Source: The People News Online

