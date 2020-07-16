Amb. Jeremiah C. Sulunteh, ANC Vice Standard Bearer Resigns

Monrovia – The vice Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress(ANC), Ambassador Jeremiah C. Sulunteh has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

In a press conference Wednesday, the Liberian diplomat said his decision was predicated upon the margins of continued political betrayer by the party and its leadership since December 2019 in his bid for the Bong county senatorial seat in the upcoming 2020 midterm elections.

The former Liberian Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the united States, Mexico and Canada said he is convinced that the ANC no longer lives up to its original principles of equal opportunities for all.

Having earlier been endorsed by Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, ANC Standard Bearer in Totota, Bong county for the upcoming senatorial elections, Ambassador Sulunteh said he was surprised that his name was omitted from the party’s list of candidates seeking elections in the country.

Resignation Letter of Jeremiah C. Sulunteh

He said the action of the ANC and its leadership clearly shows that the party no longer believes in its fundamental principles of equal opportunities for all partisans.

The former Liberian Envoy did not state his next political home but said he remains a formidable force in the upcoming senatorial election slated for December 8 this year and he might contest as independent candidate.

The ANC is a member of the Collaborating Political Parties and it is being rumored that the CPP will endorse Deputy House speaker, Hon. Prince Kermue Moye is the ensuing election in Bong county.

