Full Name: Amos A. Kromah

Stage Name: Showkiller Boifatty

Date Of Birth: 30 April, 1995

Place Of Birth: Yekepa, Nimba

Genre: Hipco, Kolopop, Dancehall, Street Jamboree

Years Active: 2016 – Present

Record Label: DMG Records.

Associated Acts: Deng, Paskay, Stevo, Mr.Parbai, Dj.Weezy, Muzikal

Early Life:

Born Amos A. Kromah, Boifatty is a Liberian Hipco, Kolopop, Dancehall and Street Jamboree artist, born in Yekepa city Nimba County on April 29, 1995. He’s a 2016 graduate of the the Arcelor Mittal High School in Yekepa. He started being active in music shortly after his graduation, in 2017 he drop his first single “Ragga” which immediately began a hit song and made him gained prominence in the Liberian Music Industry.

Music Career:

Immediately after he got signed to Destiny Music Generation DMG Records, “Ragga” made waves through out the industry starting from his Hometown – Yekepa down to the shores of Monrovia all the way to the coast of Maryland County. In 2018 he kept releasing multiple hit songs that made him to become well known in the industry with his name becoming a household.

He dropped “ShutUp” months after his first single and keep his fans dancing to his tune and admiring his enthusiasm and love for the game. Next up in 2019, he started off with two new bangers that stirred up the industry getting people wondering and feeling please about having such an amazing talent that is one of its kind in the industry. “Okay” and “Level” rang bell in the ears of his fans music lovers all over the country.

Middle of 2019, he announced via Facebook another addition to his name from just Boifatty to Showkiller Boifatty. Reason he said because his fans feels him as he usually delivers the best performance whenever he turns up for a show. 2019 became a more successful year for him as he unleashed another street anthem tagged “KillDem”. Kill Dem took over like a wide fire within the period of just three day. A month later he featured superstar Deng, on a classic banger tagged “Shaking Table”. A song that is playing and has more fans nationwide as there came into existencea Facebook group with that same name shortly after the song was released.

It is with no doubt that Boifatty is a complete hit star and stands tall as one of the most consistent hit artist in Liberia as he keeps releasing multiple hit tracks like, ShutUp, Okay, and Level. He is so distinct amongst his peers and many artist, as his style of rapping kills every beat with ease. Most excitingly he is the first Liberian artist to release Five Hit Songs without Featuring another artist.

Discography:

Ragga – 2017

Shutup – 2018

Okay – 2019

Level – 2019

Kill Dem – 2019

Shaking Table – ft Deng

Dance Flow – ft TrappRaw

Thank You – 2019

Awards and Nominations:

The Young Liberian Excellence Award – Best New Artist (Won)

MTN Liberia Music Awards – Raggae/Dancehall Artist – 2019 (Nominated)

MTN Liberia Music Awards – “Ragga” Song Of The Year – 2019 (Nominated)

