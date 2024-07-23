Monrovia, Liberia – The Unity Party National Youth Congress (UPNYC) has declared its decision to boycott the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations, citing systemic discrimination and corruption within the nation’s leadership.

This announcement was made via a public release from the Office of the Secretariat, bringing to light several critical grievances.According to the release, the UPNYC has faced continuous exclusion from engaging with the President, despite persistent efforts to secure a meeting. The Congress has outlined a series of concerns, including:

Minimal Appointments: There has been a lack of significant appointments or placements of NYC leaders at both national and county levels.

Corruption Allegations: Chairman Melvin Cephas has been accused of mismanaging campaign funds.

Disrespect and Disregard: Chairman Cephas is also accused of showing disrespect towards fellow NYC leaders.

Nepotism: Job recommendations have reportedly been influenced by nepotism.Failure to Convene NEC Meetings: Necessary National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings have not been convened.

Misuse of Assets: NYC assets have been allegedly misused.Lack of Transparency: There is a notable lack of transparency in the solicitation of funds.

Absence from NEC Meetings: Chairman Cephas’s absence from NEC meetings points to internal political conflicts.

Failed Engagement: There has been a failure to arrange a meeting with the Standard Bearer and President to discuss NYC issues. The UPNYC leaders, in collaboration with the Senate of the National Youth Congress, are set to issue a resolution addressing these concerns. They are calling upon all stakeholders to acknowledge their grievances and to support their demand for integrity, transparency, and equitable representation within the National Youth Congress.

The statement was signed by Chris D. Pokan, Deputy Secretary General, and Dolo S. Tokpah, Chair of 15 Counties Youth Chairs, with approval from Amb. Evans B. Tuku, National Secretary General.