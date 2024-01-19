2023 closed it doors on us, 2024 is here with open arms as everyone wants to be a saint as they embrace the new year with all sorts of resolutions that might never be fulfilled because of human indiscipline to culture the mind, soul and body to breaking the norm.

The matter of human indiscipline can’t be swept under the carpet because it fuels the fear of the unknown, what is 2024 going to be like ?

Anyways, as much as we are all juggling through uncertainty on our path through this new year, there are realities that we are sure about.

Valentine’s Day is a stone throw away from us, before you know it everyone is done guessing what the new year has to offer as we happily dive into the pool of love as we wash our brains off with the hypocritical idea that love is only more obvious and celebrated on February fourteenth .

Not choosing to be different from everyone, I decided to do the same but the only difference is to assume that valentines is today, with a twist and a question in mind to draw the atmosphere closer, I will want to ask; who are the top male celebrities would you love to fall in love with in 2024

Senator Amara Mohammed Konneh

Consistency, positivity and love yields great results, Senator Amara Mahommed Konneh has proven to be a true symbol of love, love for what he loves to do and do what he loves without regret or fear.

He contributed to the improvement, growth and development of our nation Liberia through financial accountability, communication and information technology.

After the election in 2005, he was appointed as Deputy chief of staff for policy and communications within the ministry of state for presidential affairs, he organized Liberia first conference on information and communications technology for development (ICT4D).

He also improved the executive mansion relationship with the Liberia media by giving them increase access to the presidency, Which gave the Liberia media better working relationship with the government.

In 2008 Senator Amara Mohammed Konneh was sworn into office as Liberia’s Minister of planning and Economic affairs, during his leadership the implementation of the three years lifts Liberia poverty reduction strategy (PRS I) was formulated.

As Liberia’s alternate governor to the world bank and African Development Bank, Senator AMK played a key supporting role in the waiver of Liberia’s US$4.6 billion debt, he also played a key role in the cancellation of Liberia’s USD170 million debt obligations to the Paris club.

Senator Konneh time as minister of planning and economic affairs was the development of Liberia’s three-year millennium challenge account threshold proposal which he negotiated with the United States millennium challenge cooperation for a US$15 million grant. As finance minister Liberia’s post-war economic growth was sustained in 2012-2013 with estimated real GDP growth of 8.9%

He also formulated the Agenda For Transformation (AFT).

Senator Amara Mohammad Konneh won the senatorial seat at the just ended elections and because of his experiences Senator Konneh led the team that did an accurate collection of informations and calculations of data that made our just ended election results more easier for us to predict the election results, before the final result was announced.

Senator Amara Mohammed Konneh won the heart of everyone, most especially our Liberian women, most of them couldn’t hide their public admiration for the 6.5 feet tall, athletic physique, black skin, red lip gentleman. These women were so vocal about their love for his wits, but it didn’t stop there, as they daydreamed and flooded the internet with wishes to marry him or be intimate with the political icon. He has challenged all Liberian men, can we all be like Senator Amara Konneh ? Since he is an omen of Masculinity and intelligence.

JZyNo (RULA)

Music came out of life, listening to the sweet melody from the birds, the uniqueness and sounds from different footsteps, the homing waves of the ocean, life came out of love, giving what you love for what you love making love the greatest, did I say love is the greatest ?

JZyNo was overlooked, he was denied awards that he deserved but his love for music made him courageous, kept him positive and made him stronger.

Just as love has no boundaries, Jzyno has no boundaries.

JZyNo is winning the hearts of people in and out of Liberia, as music captures the hearts and minds of its listeners, JZyNo has drawn the attention of different nationalities around the globe to his sounds causing them to dance to his music.

Butta My Bread elevated him as the first Liberian artist whose music topped global music charts on all top music download apps and more. Ghana finest dancer dance god Lloyd dance and freestyle to JZyNo songs, Ghetto kids a famous dance group from Uganda that rocked America got talent can’t stop dancing to JZyNo music, broda Shaggi a multi Talented Nigerian comedian, other famous celebrities and people all around the world just dancing to JZyNo songs.

‘Butta My Bread’, he really buttering the ladies them bread, ‘Eyes On You’ is getting people eyes on JZyNo, most especially the ladies, JZyNo most recent song titled Yakunay is leading the list of Liberian songs on music download apps as usual, his high recognition in the music world proves that names actually have effects, calling himself ’RULA’ signified he is a king ,conquering, reigning and leading the way for Liberian music to the world. Jzyno ! A Liberian, Nigerian and Portuguese nationality, in his nature and appearance causes breathtaking moments and emotional reactions from the ladies as they claim him to be the most handsome Liberian musician presently.

It is true JZyNo is the most handsome Librarian musician presently ?

Representative Bernard Benson (Dj Blue)

Dj Blue tasted the pain and tears of District 17 -Brewerville -Liberia because he was born and raised there, the pain and tears intertwined and recycled into love.

Representative Bernard Benson time in America turns him into an instrument of music, his first call into music made him a live entertainment show Dj. He hosted events in America and his first largest event he held in America was the famous ‘Monrovia Classic’, that hosted estimated 30,000 people.

Music took him places, he saw different faces , travelled cities and countries but he said there is no where like home, home sweet home.

Dj Blue came to Liberia in 2005 after 22years out, to contribute to Liberia music entertainment, adding value and giving back to the music community and his country at large.

Imagine in a Country where Dj’s was being paid $10USD and not even signee, a man came and changed the whole narrative, Dj’s are being signed and some are paid up to $300USD, because he broke a record that other Dj’s started getting better and following his footsteps. Dj Blue is the most celebrated Disc Jockey and the most expensive Dj in Liberia.

In 2008 he was signed by Embassy Night Club with the fees of $10,000USD and a monthly salary of $2,000USD.

Representative Bernard Benson is a humanitarian, one of the entertainment God father of all time in Liberia, having love for his people and believe in building us not building me.

Dj Blue and his partners, Double H and Cypher The King formed the Blue Link Show, that when through lots of migration, trails and temptations until the team built their own station ‘HOTT FM’.

HOTT FM have branches in few counties apart from Monrovia, empowering radio personalities, presenters, writers and technicians through employment. The Blue Link Show ‘HOTT FM’ promotes Liberian artists and Liberian Music to the world. HOTT FM have interviewed international musicians and other top celebrities like Akon, Sarkodie, Timaya, Wizkid, Chidinma , R2Bees, J Martin, Ice Prince, sisqo and other celebrities.

The Desire Concerts was held in 2016 by Dj Blue and his team that featured Nigeria female artist Chidinma and HOTT FM signed artist at that time F.A. The concert brought out music lovers estimated 40,000 people, the Desire Concert was live on MTV Base.

HOTT FM and the Blue foundation has sponsored charity projects, like the construction of Public lavatories in and out of Monrovia and donated food through their foundation programs in slum communities and inner cities .

Because of Dj Blue love for music, community, district, city and country, his District (17) in Montserrado elected him as their Representative.

Representative Bernard Benson uses his dreams to make others dreams come to reality, I call that building us.

King Dennis

Discovering and promoting artists is a whole different thing in the world of music, but Bilikon Entertainment CEO is a master in that field. Kobazzie, Young Zee, C Jay and now King Dennis are all breakthrough discoveries of CEO Lyee B (Hon Lyee K Bility).

King Dennis with his unique style of rap is touching even the hearts of the little ones with his hit single titled Hipco Alphabet. King Dennis lyrics is a combination of laughter and realities that stress free our hearts and minds. ‘I jeh laugh’ and ‘book Jimmy’ are use in homes, schools, in the markets, streets and at gathering as a merriment, to share fun. King Dennis love for rap is taking him somewhere; him being nominated at the MTN music awards for album of the year and best new artist of the year and winning the album Of the year and Best New artist of the year 2023-2024 at the Paynesville Entertainment Awards ‘PEA’. King Dennis baby face, charming looks, small body and music is really attracting and winning the hearts of the people, this also includes the Ladies as they say “the small boy handsome oooo’’.

J Slught

Multi-potentiality and multifarious are the words use to describe J Slught. He isn’t just a singer, but a rapper, a song writer, a music producer, a model, an actor, which surmounts to a versatile multi-talented artist that excels in a variety of genres. But he is mostly known for his sweet, emotional and melodious Afropop style. He started singing, dancing, and performing in cultural events in Harbel, where he was born and raised, no wonder why he is an excellent performer with a lot of energy. J Slught turns his pain, rejection, struggles and the loss of his angel, his hero grandmother into love and music.

He said love and music makes me forget the pain and hurt of the past and turn every bad thoughts into good vibes and lyrics for my songs and it is working for me.

2017 was a year we could describe as J Slught’s debut into the the music mainstream market with “Sweet Love”. A masterpiece such as this brought him into the limelight. Since that time till now J Slught has been giving us unending good music.

2020 was a year for J slught as he won numerous awards from different platforms, New Artist” at the Tunes Liberia Music Awards, Best RnB/Soul Artist and Best New Artist, his “Home & Beyond,” album won Album of the Year at the MTN Liberia Music Awards, and he became the most nominated artist that year.

2020 brought him out as J Slught got recognition from major international media houses like BBC, Front Page Africa, Music in Africa and Eyes of a Lagos Boy.

J Slught has partnered with major brands like Orange Liberia, MTN, ECHO House, Tip Me Liberia, J Palm, Anglers Bar & Grill etc, on several brand activation projects.

From 2017 to present J Slught has been adding flavor and beauty to Liberian music, which made him the King of the Jungle and every woman favorite love crooner.

With all being said and done, Are these Fine and Successful Liberian Men your Top Five Male Celebrities ?