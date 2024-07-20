The Liberian movie industry is evolving, with filmmakers drawing inspiration from the classics and investing significant effort into promoting their films. However, the industry faces challenges in garnering the attention it deserves, particularly from promoters and bloggers.The recently concluded Liberia Movie Awards highlighted these issues.

Despite Kanon Film Studioz winning the most awards, the event received little media coverage. This lack of attention extended to bloggers, newspapers, promoters, and radio hosts. Consequently, the awards ceremony felt like a “silent night”—marked by high costs but low attendance and minimal publicity.

In a recent Facebook post, Canon Mayon, the driving force behind Kanon Film Studioz, expressed frustration over the lack of promotional support for their upcoming movie premiere on July 28, 2024. He noted that while they have reached out to bloggers for promotion, their efforts have gone largely unnoticed. Mayon’s remarks underscore a broader issue within the industry. While bloggers are recognized for their promotional efforts—both paid and unpaid—many feel underappreciated and disrespected by the Movie Union, musicians, and fashion houses alike. This sentiment has led bloggers to insist on payment for promotion, especially for ventures that generate significant revenue.

The lack of online engagement for Kanon Film Studioz’s upcoming premiere of the movie “The Nails” highlights the need for better collaboration and mutual respect between filmmakers and bloggers. As the industry continues to grow, fostering these relationships will be crucial for ensuring that Liberian movies receive the recognition they deserve.