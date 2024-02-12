Victor T one Brown artistically called Starzone King is one of Liberia’s best electronic devices repairman, a specialist in the field of phones.

Starzone King is also an Afropop and dancehall musician, one of the musicians who’s sounds add flavor to the good sounds of Liberian🇱🇷 music.

Starzone King is also an exceptional dancer, dancing was my footsteps the first time I ever walked, while growing up i danced on children parties, to high school shows, from high school shows to competitions.

Dancing different types and kinds of songs grew his intelligence and his ability to understand music, that created him to a singer and when ever he is performing on shows as a singer, he is always rocking the stage with some fantastic moves and lot of energy.

Starzone King said his motivation and inspiration comes from PCK the Kpelleh Prince of Liberia and Mr P the multi Talented artist from Nigeria.

I just can’t stop listening to his newest song titled – Good vibe ft Bless Girl and Kortor Barry.

Starzone King has other compelling songs that you need to listen to.

He is not signed to any record label, self-management, he said, he is doing it for the love of music because music is his life.