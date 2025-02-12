South Africa Suspends U.S. Businesses, Halts Mineral Exports Amid Diplomatic Clash

In a historic move, South Africa has officially suspended all American businesses and halted mineral exports to the U.S. in response to recent funding cuts by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

This decision follows Trump’s abrupt termination of USAID and financial assistance to South Africa. In a bold statement, the South African government declared that America heavily relies on Africa’s minerals and must now seek alternatives.

The U.S. generates over $25 billion in annual profits from South Africa—this suspension is expected to have a major economic impact on both nations.

This marks one of the strongest stances taken by an African country against U.S. policies, signaling a shift in global power dynamics.

