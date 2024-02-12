Fluxii with her birth name Kwita Amina Sheriff is a singer and songwriter, specialize in Afropop, Afrosoul and Afrofusion, I acceded with all these genres of music embedded with in her because of her style, confidence and flows, it seems to be the combination of three African female music goddesses, which she has mentioned are her role models and favorites musicians in Africa, Simi, Yemi Alade and Guchi are her idols.

Fluxii is signed to DMG Music, under the management of Bill Farsue and the Chief Executive Officer Shadrick Addy of DASH Media Group.

Fluxii came into the spotlight in 2023 with her debut single titled-‘pose’, which was released August the same year, she released another emotional and romantic piece early this February titled-‘Loyalty’.

she was asked, with such a beauty, celebrity characteristics, an amazing voice and good writing ability, what took you so long ? she answered, It is not how long, it is how well you are able to do it with your heart, your mind and your entire life to bring out the best, obviously showing everyone the preeminence in what you are doing, that gives them reasons to love you, appreciate you and give you the reward that you deserve, her ending statement was, I came to compete for the throne.