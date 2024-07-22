Monrovia, Liberia – In a startling development, Representative Yekeh Kolubah has claimed that the Liberia National Police conducted a raid on his political base in the district early this morning. According to Rep. Kolubah, the police not only brutalized his supporters but also confiscated valuable items and used live bullets and teargas during the operation.The incident has ignited widespread outrage.

Rep. Kolubah has accused Joseph Boakai of orchestrating the raid, stating,

“The WAR Joseph Boakai started, I can assure him that we are on it for six years. I will continue to stand for the Liberian people and never compromise the people’s interest.“

The police allegedly seized cash, flat-screen TVs, and other valuable items from the premises. Five motorbikes belonging to Rep. Kolubah’s base were reportedly taken. Supporters were subjected to brutality, with live bullets and tear gas being fired. Rep. Kolubah remains defiant, vowing to continue his fight for the Liberian people and to uphold their interests without compromise.

The allegations have raised serious concerns about the use of police force and the political motivations behind such actions.