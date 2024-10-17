Representative Musa Hassan Bility Calls for Due Process Amidst Speaker Removal Controversy

Amid growing calls for the removal of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Representative Musa Hassan Bility has urged his colleagues to respect constitutional procedures during this politically sensitive period.

In a statement addressed to his fellow lawmakers, Representative Bility acknowledged the concerns raised by some members regarding the Speaker’s leadership, noting that “it’s completely understandable that this situation is challenging for many of us.” He emphasized that every representative has the right to express their wishes, given their role in electing the Speaker. However, he was clear in his call for adherence to due process as outlined by the Liberian Constitution.

Bility highlighted the constitutional procedure for the Speaker’s removal, stressing that any resolution calling for such action must first be presented before the plenary session and formally read by the chief clerk. He further added that the Speaker must be given the opportunity to respond to the allegations, and that all members who wish to speak on the matter should be allowed to do so.

“The Speaker must be allowed to respond to each point raised, allowing every member who wishes to speak the chance to voice their opinions,” Representative Bility remarked, underlining the importance of open dialogue in the chamber.

Should the matter progress to a vote, Bility made it clear that a headcount would be required. Only if a minimum of 49 members—out of the total 73—vote in favor of removal would the Speaker be officially ousted. In such an event, a new Speaker would be elected according to established parliamentary rules.

Bility also urged his colleagues to approach the situation with integrity and respect, saying, “I genuinely believe we can navigate this process while upholding our oath to defend and protect the Constitution.”

As tensions continue to build over the Speaker’s future, this call for calm and adherence to the rule of law highlights the deep divisions within the House. However, Representative Bility closed his message with an appeal for a “smooth and dignified transition” should the Speaker be removed, stating that “if we honor the proper channels, the Speaker will exit peacefully.”

This latest development comes at a time when the House of Representatives faces increasing pressure to resolve internal disputes. Many are watching closely to see how the situation unfolds, with political observers noting that the outcome could have significant implications for the country’s legislative leadership.

Some supporters of Speaker J. Fornati Koffais saying this political crisis is having a close hand inside it, which is someone very close to the speaker that is pushing this agenda and using the most political means to bring such to light, the speaker needs to observe that politics has no friend except interest.