District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah says the denial of CDC jingles from being played on LBS is a violation of Article 15 (d) which states “access to state owned media shall not be denied because of any disagreement with or dislike of the ideas expressed…”

The firebrand lawmaker calls on his colleagues up Capitol Hill to summon the management of LBS to give “reason (s) that prompted their judgment for the denial of the Congress for Democratic Change from the usage of state owned media.”

The CDC had sent jingles for airing on several media outlets for its upcoming “MILITANT MONTH” under the THEME “TRANSFORMING SETBACKS INTO GREAT COMEBACK “

The month of June is set aside to celebrate the remarkable commitment and heroism of partisans who continue to intellectually defend the CDC and its image.

“Those who continue to propagate the ideas and philosophy of the CDC at various fora, towns, villages and every faucet of our societies. This month recognizes and appreciates those firebrand soldiers who continue to selflessly dedicate their all to the growth and development of the party,” the party said in a statement.

This will be the first time under the Boakai’s administration that Fahngon is being brought before Legislators for his disregard for contrary opinions being aired on the state broadcaster.