Profiling U.S Based Liberian AfroPop/RnB Singer, King J

Birth Name: Jerry Varpilah

Stage Name: King J

Place Of Birth: Monrovia, Liberia

Date Of Birth: January 24, 1988

Genres: R&B, Afropop, Hip Hop

Occupation: Singer, Rapper, Songwriter

Year Active: 2018 – Present

Record Label: KING-J EMPyRE11

𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞

King J moved to the United States of America at age of eleven 11years old. King J grew up in East Granada Phoenix, Arizona and attended Granada Middle School. He graduated from Sunnyslope High School and went to Phoenix College where he did attend for two (2) years and was transfers to Eastern New Mexico University on sports scholarship.

𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫

King J first started dropping singles after Singles on August 28th,2021 and in early October of 2018 he enter a recording studio. He always have a passion for music creativity in general, Writing Books, Poetry, Teaching Etc. Several singles released by the versatile singer features: Teyo, Yung-COC, Caleb, EP. He got inspired to inspire humanity in so many ways.

After releasing several inspiring singles, King J is about to commence an album project that will be named “Duality” as we speak the artist has one of the dopest release music videos with great content and is tagged “We The Vibe” out on every platform now.

Facebook: King J

Instagram: @kingj_empire31

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

