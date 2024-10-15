Ongoing Meetings to Oust Speaker Koffa Amid Allegations of Budget Misuse by Representatives

Monrovia – Reports have emerged that key representatives of the House of Representatives are allegedly involved in secret meetings aimed at removing Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. The push for Koffa’s removal is said to be connected to his initiation of the first-ever audit at the House of Representatives, which has uncovered disturbing irregularities in the payroll system.

Sources within the Capitol have disclosed that the audit revealed several unidentified names on the House’s payroll, allegedly placed there by some lawmakers. The salaries tied to these phantom employees are reportedly funneled back to the representatives responsible for the scheme.

Adding to the controversy, it has been alleged that a group of Unity Party representatives, along with others, recently obtained $600,000 from the Ministry of Transport’s budget. The funds, originally allocated for other purposes, are allegedly being used to finance the campaign to remove Speaker Koffa. This disbursement has raised alarms, particularly as civil servants across the country continue to await their salaries.

The misuse of public funds, coupled with the effort to oust Speaker Koffa, has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, with many calling for accountability and transparency in government. Speaker Koffa, known for his stance on fiscal responsibility, is said to have triggered the audit that led to these revelations, sparking the ire of those implicated.

As meetings reportedly continue behind closed doors, the political tension within the House is mounting, with more details expected to unfold in the coming days.