Living in a city call paynesville, a city full with celebrities and award winning musicians, I call that city the city of superstars, entertainers and ballers, a place where underground artists and upcoming artists find it hard to blow but this young talented Afro pop singer is breaking through, with his cultural sound and style of music.

Brickson Slobert stage name Brickson ‘My Village People Try Me They Taya’ guy, is using the combination of his vernacular and english to create a unique sound that even his village people can understand and vibe to his music.

Brickson once a soccer player, very skillful on the field, chose music over soccer, he said music brings him more joy and happiness, with his sound he is able to portray our art and culture.

Brickson is breaking the Bricks of the high walls to reach his destination in the music industry, with featured songs with some big names in the music business,

Deng , CoZ and Takun J have collaborated with Brickson.

Feel our culture and dance to the beats as you listen to Brickson songs, songs like:

Lamco lamco back in the days we used to wash our car will beer (Lamco).

My village people try me they taya (Let them talk).

After the hour of drinking and chilling what next ? I want feel something (feel something) are all hit singles from Brickson.

As love is in the air and Valentine’s day is around the corner, one of Liberia’s biggest promoter Dj Weezy The Boss has cooked something lovable, featuring Brickson titled Valentine, dropping soon !!!!!!!