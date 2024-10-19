Lyee K. Bility Steps Up: The Paynesville Bulldogs Aim for Glory in Liberia’s Basketball Scene

After a strong backing from businessman Lyee K. Bility, Paynesville Bulldogs secure promotion to Liberia’s second division and eye the championship with renewed support.

In a thrilling turn for Liberia’s basketball scene, businessman and philanthropist Lyee K. Bility has taken a deep interest in the country’s basketball league, particularly with the Paynesville Bulldogs. Known for his previous ventures in football and music, Bility’s involvement has provided a much-needed boost to basketball, a sport that continues to gain momentum across the nation.

The Paynesville Bulldogs, previously stuck in the third division, recently made headlines by qualifying for the second division after overcoming a series of tough defeats. Coached by Edwin Subah Jr., alongside key figures like Ernest J. Bestman and Anthony M. Fofana, the team persevered, fueled by Bility’s promise of financial and moral support.

Bility pledged $1,000 to the team if they succeeded in advancing to the second division. Following their victory, he delivered the first $500, motivating the players to aim for the championship title. With the team’s president, Edwina Nette Tecole Subah, and vice president, Bility himself, the Bulldogs are well-positioned for a promising season.

Paynesville Bull Dogs

Lyee K. Bility’s name now resonates loudly within the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) as a driving force behind this third-division team. As the Bulldogs continue to rise, Bility’s commitment to fostering both athletic and educational growth in the players has made him a standout figure in Paynesville’s sports community. The Bulldogs are poised to make history, and all eyes are on them as they charge towards the championship.