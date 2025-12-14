Loud & Liberian: MLMA 2025 Sets New Pace for Liberian Music

Cash prizes, culture, and creativity define a landmark year, now all eyes turn to 2026.

The sound of Liberian music carries a heartbeat of its own, rhythmic, visual, lyrical, and deeply cultural. In recent years, the nation’s music has taken on a new identity: loud, bold, and unapologetically Liberian. This evolving sound has resonated across communities, amplifying voices and redefining the energy behind modern Liberian artistry.

This year marked a remarkable milestone for the industry. The growth in sound quality, lyrical intelligence, stagecraft, and visual production did not go unnoticed. More Liberians are now embracing home-grown music, choosing to stream, share, and support their own stars. The motivation to see artists thrive, not just locally but on global platforms, continues to strengthen the movement.

Why Loud & Liberian?

This year’s MTN Liberia Music Awards (MLMA) theme sparked curiosity among some, while others instantly understood it. Loud & Liberian was more than a title, it was identity. A celebration of fashion, culture, tribal representation, and Liberian creative pride. It showcased not only music but fabric, style, and the artistic soul of a nation eager to define itself.

Colorful cultural outfits filled the venue, bold voices dominated stages, and Liberian pride threaded through every moment.

A few top female dresscode at MLMA

Winners Walk Away Smiling – And Cash-Ready

For the first time, MLMA delivered not only recognition but real financial backing, distributing $12,000 USD among top winners, a move that elevated the award’s credibility and value.

Award Breakdown:

Artist of the Year: King Dennis — $7,000 USD

Song of the Year: S.I.O — $3,000 USD

New Artist of the Year: Will Flash — $2,000 USD

The announcement received loud applause across the industry, reinforcing a new era where awards mean more than trophies, they open doors, create investment opportunities, and motivate artists to work harder.

Not everyone left satisfied, however. A few artists expressed disappointment with results, but the night also sent a clear message: stay visible, stay consistent, stay connected to your fans. The winners excelled largely because they remained active, engaged, and highly present in the media space.

What Does MLMA 2026 Hold?

After such a defining year, anticipation is already brewing. Will next year bring larger cash awards? Will more categories be added? Will international collaboration take center stage?

Artists who have won awards along with cash prizes!

One thing is certain, the bar has been raised.

If the Loud & Liberian era is a preview, then 2026 might just be the year Liberian music becomes too loud for the world to ignore.