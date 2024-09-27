LNP Receives $38,000 Worth of Assorted Supplies from U.S. Government

Monrovia, Liberia – The Liberia National Police (LNP) has been boosted by a significant donation from the United States government. In a formal handover ceremony held in Monrovia on Wednesday, the U.S. government, through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), delivered over $38,000 worth of assorted supplies to the LNP. This gesture is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the operational capacity of Liberia’s law enforcement.

The donated supplies include essential office equipment such as desks, computers, and stationery, as well as materials for infrastructural improvement like paint and other tools. These resources are expected to bolster the LNP’s day-to-day functions and strengthen its ability to ensure public safety across the country.

U.S. Reaffirms Commitment to Liberia

Representing the U.S. government at the event, Mark Baker, the INL’s representative, emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to supporting Liberia’s democratic and institutional development. Baker highlighted that the donation is part of a broader collaboration aimed at strengthening Liberia’s rule of law, governance, and security framework.

“This contribution demonstrates our continued dedication to Liberia’s progress. We believe that a well-equipped police force is fundamental to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all Liberians,” Baker stated.

Liberia’s VP Praises U.S. Investments

Also speaking at the event, Liberia’s Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, lauded the significant and consistent investments the United States has made in Liberia, particularly in the areas of security, education, and healthcare.

Koung noted, “The United States has been a steadfast partner in Liberia’s journey towards recovery and development. Their contributions, especially in the security sector, are invaluable to ensuring a stable and peaceful Liberia.”

He further expressed hope that such partnerships would continue to thrive, as Liberia looks to further strengthen its democratic institutions and law enforcement capabilities.

LNP Chief Expresses Gratitude

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, representing the Liberia National Police, expressed profound gratitude for the timely donation. He assured that the donated materials will be put to effective use, noting that they would significantly improve the efficiency of the force’s operations.

“This support comes at a crucial time for the Liberia National Police. The new supplies will enhance our administrative and operational functions, allowing us to better serve the Liberian people. We are grateful to the U.S. government for their ongoing commitment to Liberia’s security,” Coleman remarked.

Strengthening Liberia’s Law Enforcement

This latest donation is part of a broader initiative by the U.S. government to assist Liberia in building a robust and professional police force. In recent years, the U.S. has been instrumental in supporting the LNP through various training programs, logistical support, and technical assistance aimed at reforming the country’s law enforcement agencies.

As Liberia continues to rebuild its institutions post-conflict, the U.S. government remains one of its most crucial international allies, contributing to peacekeeping, judicial reforms, and law enforcement improvements.

The U.S.-Liberia partnership, particularly in the security sector, continues to be a cornerstone in the country’s path toward long-term stability and democratic governance. The donation of over $38,000 worth of supplies further underscores the shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Liberia.