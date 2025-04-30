LMDC Suspends Vacuum Therapy at Fortune Skincare Over Safety Compliance Concerns…

Monrovia- The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has imposed an immediate suspension on suction-based vacuum therapy procedures at Fortune Skincare, citing non-compliance with national safety regulations. The council emphasized that practitioners of such therapies-classified as non-surgical but clinically significant-must adhere to strict standards, including CPR and first aid training, anatomical expertise, and infection control protocols. Equipment must also be LMHRA-certified and operated under a supervising physician to manage complications, reflecting heightened scrutiny following recent medical malpractice cases.

Fortune Skincare has submitted operator qualification documents for review and is collaborating with the LMDC and Liberia Medicines & Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) to address compliance gaps.

This move aligns with the LMDC’s recent enforcement actions, including hospital suspensions and fines for protocol violations, as seen in the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital case earlier this year.

The LMDC reaffirmed its commitment to public safety, stressing that all cosmetic and therapeutic procedures must meet ethical and regulatory benchmarks. The suspension underscores their intensified efforts to curb malpractice, with cross-agency collaboration involving the Ministry of Health, West African College of Surgeons, and National Public Health Institute…