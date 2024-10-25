Liberian Police Officer Dies Following Spinal Injury from Dispute with Colleague Over Food in Nimba County

In a tragic incident, Patrolman Elton Bahn has passed away from injuries sustained during a confrontation with fellow police officer, Jeremiah Takpor, over a piece of chicken foot. The family confirmed Bahn’s death this morning at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where he was transferred after initial treatment in Karnplay City, Nimba County.

A viral video captured the disturbing altercation between Patrolman Bahn and Police Support Unit (PSU) officer Takpor. Eyewitnesses reported that the fight started when Bahn questioned Takpor’s perceived greed as he consumed their shared meal. As Takpor attempted to eat the lone chicken foot, Bahn allegedly snatched it from his hand, which Takpor considered an act of insubordination. This sparked an intense physical fight, ultimately leading to Bahn suffering a broken spinal cord and other injuries.

Jeremiah Takpor has since been taken to the Liberia National Police headquarters, where he faces an investigation for his alleged role in his colleague’s fatal injuries.