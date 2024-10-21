Liberian Officials Mo Ali and Ralph Tyler Accused of Misappropriating $750,000 in Bribery Scandal

Transport Minister Ralph Tyler and LWSC Managing Director Mo Ali Allegedly Involved in Bribery Scheme Aimed at Speaker Koffa’s Removal

Monrovia, Liberia – The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has launched an investigation into serious allegations against Mo Ali, Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), and Ralph Tyler, Minister of Transport. Both officials are accused of misusing institutional accounts to withdraw $750,000, allegedly intended to fund efforts to remove Speaker of the House, J. Fonati Koffa.

In a statement released by the LACC, it was revealed that the funds were funneled through the Ministry of Transport and LWSC, raising concerns over potential bribery within the House of Representatives. The LACC stated, “We are aware of sources of funding totaling US$750,000.00, allegedly made available to lawmakers through these two institutions, to influence the removal of the Speaker.”

These allegations have shaken Liberia’s political landscape, putting both officials at risk of losing their jobs if the accusations are confirmed. The investigation is ongoing as the LACC works to uncover the full scope of the alleged bribery and misappropriation.

Click Here to Read full report from LACC