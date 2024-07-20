The government of Liberia has expressed significant concerns over the nomination of former Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah as the ECOWAS Resident Representative to Sierra Leone.

This position, established by ECOWAS in December 2014, is not statutorily reserved for any specific member state, including Liberia, and falls under the authority of the ECOWAS Commission President.In mid-2023, Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, selected Ambassador Kemayah to represent the regional body in Sierra Leone. However, the Liberian government has strongly objected to this appointment.

In an official communication to ECOWAS, Liberia recommended Ambassador Marjon Kamara for the position instead. Presidential Secretary Kula Fofana, speaking on the Spoon Talk program, revealed that President Joseph Boakai has voiced his dissatisfaction with ECOWAS’s decision.

Fofana noted that the government remains diplomatically unsatisfied with Kemayah’s appointment and is awaiting a final decision after receiving ECOWAS’s rejection of their nomination of Marjon Kamara. The situation underscores the complexities of regional diplomatic appointments and highlights the Liberian government’s ongoing concerns about representation and influence within ECOWAS.