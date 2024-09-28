Liberia Seeks International Backing for UN Security Council Seat in 2026-2027 Term

President Boakai Advocates for Liberia’s Candidacy at the United Nations, Citing Historical Legacy and Commitment to Global Peace

New York, USA – The President of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has made an impassioned appeal to the international community for support of Liberia’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term. Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, President Boakai underscored Liberia’s enduring contributions to global peace, security, and human rights since its founding role in the League of Nations and the United Nations.

“Liberia’s deep-rooted history is inseparable from the ideals of the United Nations. Our unwavering commitment to peace, conflict resolution, and the advocacy for self-determination across Africa has been long established,” President Boakai asserted in his address.

President Boakai highlighted Liberia’s leadership in the formation of key African organizations, including the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Mano River Union (MRU), which have all been instrumental in advancing peace, cooperation, and development across the continent.

Reflecting on Liberia’s civil war and its subsequent path to recovery, the President emphasized the country’s resilience and its unique perspective on peacebuilding and conflict resolution, underscoring its readiness to contribute significantly to the UN Security Council’s work.

Ex President Sirleaf and Present President Boakai

“With our hard-earned experience in overcoming conflict, Liberia is uniquely positioned to offer valuable insights into peacebuilding. We are prepared to bring this expertise to the Security Council,” Boakai affirmed.

Liberia’s priorities—addressing climate change, enhancing regional security, and promoting sustainable development—align closely with international objectives. President Boakai emphasized the country’s staunch commitment to multilateralism and its belief in the importance of inclusive decision-making processes on the global stage.

In concluding his address, President Boakai called on member states to support Liberia’s candidacy, reiterating the nation’s pledge to uphold the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and to be a force for positive global change.

“As a member of the Security Council, Liberia will uphold the values of peace, security, and human dignity that have defined our national character and global contributions,” President Boakai concluded.