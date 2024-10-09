Judge Declines Bond Hearing for Samuel Tweah and Co-Defendants Amid Economic Sabotage Trial

Prosecution and defense fail to advance motion for August term placement; case docked for November term

Monrovia, Liberia – Criminal Court ‘C’ Judge Blamo Dixon has refused to entertain arguments regarding the justification of the criminal appearance bond for former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and his co-defendants, who are facing charges of economic sabotage, theft, and misuse of public funds.

During a court session on Wednesday, Judge Dixon cited procedural grounds for his decision, noting that the case, which was transferred from Criminal Court ‘A’ on September 5, had not been placed on the docket for the August term. He stressed that both the prosecution and defense failed to advance a motion to schedule the case within the appropriate term, which officially concluded on September 30.

The prosecution had previously filed separate motions challenging the justification of the defendants’ bonds, as well as an exception to the bonds. However, Judge Dixon ruled that the matter could not proceed as the court’s chamber session was set to expire in two days.

In light of this, the judge ordered the court clerk to place the case on the docket for the upcoming November term and instructed the prosecution to provide the defense team with all relevant evidence.

This decision delays the highly anticipated trial, which has garnered widespread public attention due to the serious allegations involving high-level government officials, including Tweah, in connection with economic mismanagement. The case now awaits further action in the next court term, leaving both legal teams to prepare for the upcoming proceedings.

Observers note that the delay underscores the procedural complexities of the Liberian judicial system and the need for due diligence in high-profile cases such as this one, which holds significant political implications.