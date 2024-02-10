Silence means concern and action speaks louder than words, as Jimmy Jas Brewerville trending artist is working day and night to break the spell of artist in Brewerville not making it into the Liberia music industry, I mean hitting mainstream. Since the likes of casimoney breaking through the dark cloud that covers the light that should illuminate the Liberian Music industry , Brewerville hasn’t been able to boast of another success story. Can we boldly beat our chest and say Jimmy Jas is the new messiah District 17 has been waiting for ?

James A Sumo with his stage name Jimmy Jas is a Versatile, lyrical, potential artist that does Afro pop and the grassroot sound of Liberia music that we all call Gbemah.

Jimmy Jas said he decided to do music because it brings him true happiness than any other thing. He said what made him fall in love with music is that the first time he opened his ears to the sound of nature, he heard the birds sang in a sweet melodious way in a tree at the back of his parent’s room, from that day he felt in love with music, but it was in high school he decided to do music in 2018, choosing it among his many talents.

A lot of good vibes have been unleashed from artist coastline records artists Jimmy Jas, a record based in the united start of America, owned by Alex S. Kamara the record Chief Executive Officer.

Brewerville can’t hold this masterpiece, titled “No girlfriend no problem”, which is spreading like wide fire, another trending song from Jimmy Jas is “Rack” this jam keeps the ladies on the dance floor when ever they listen to it at parties, In clubs, on radio, shows and even in homes, in and out of Brewerville.

Jimmy Jas has featured songs with local artists from Brewerville and beyond.

With no further ado, We are here to say that Jimmy Jas is ready to join the hit soldiers in the music industry.