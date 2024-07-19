The House of Representatives of Liberia has directed its committees on Gender, Health, and Judiciary to review a controversial proposal to amend the “Anti-Homosexuality Law of 2024.”

The proposed amendment, spearheaded by Representative Johnson S. N. Williams of River Gee County District 3, aims to introduce a new section, 14.8, which would make homosexuality a criminal offense punishable by life imprisonment. This decision was reached during a legislative session on July 18, 2024, following a formal communication from Representative Williams. The proposal has sparked significant debate and concern among lawmakers, civil society organizations, and the international community.

The committees are expected to thoroughly examine the legal, social, and health implications of the proposed amendment. Critics argue that such a law would infringe on human rights and worsen discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, while proponents claim it is necessary to uphold societal values and moral standards. The review process will involve public hearings and consultations with various stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive assessment of the potential impact of the amendment. The outcome of this review could significantly influence Liberia’s legal and social landscape.

As the committees commence their work, the nation and the world will be watching closely to see how Liberia navigates this contentious issue.