Highway Kings Complete Epic Comeback to Claim LBA Second Division

From the Brink of Defeat to the Pinnacle of Glory!

The Highway Kings are the 2024 Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) Male Second Division Champions after pulling off a stunning comeback against Spartacus in a gripping best-of-five series. Down 2-0 and with their backs against the wall, the Highway boys showcased championship grit, rallying to win three straight games and secure the coveted title.

In a series that will be etched in the annals of LBA history, Spartacus came out strong, winning the first two games and seemingly putting one hand on the trophy. However, the resilient Kings had other ideas. Fueled by an unshakable belief and relentless determination, the Kings stormed back with decisive wins in Games 3 and 4, setting up a do-or-die showdown for Game 5.

The final game, played on Sunday, September 29 at the packed Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Gymnasium, was a pulsating affair. Both teams gave it everything on the court, leaving fans breathless as the game ended tied at 50 points after regulation time. In a tense overtime period, the Kings held their nerve, edging out Spartacus 59-57 to claim a dramatic victory.

Highway Kings – Championship winner 2nd Division

Jubilation erupted as the final buzzer sounded, with Highway Kings fans celebrating one of the most remarkable turnarounds in LBA championship history. The energy inside the SKD Gymnasium was electric, as both sets of supporters roared their teams on in what became a true basketball spectacle.

The Highway Kings’ journey to the title is nothing short of extraordinary. From staring down a 2-0 series deficit to lifting the championship trophy, their resilience and perseverance captured the hearts of basketball fans across Liberia. This championship run, defined by passion and tenacity, will be remembered for years to come.

For the Highway Kings, this is more than just a victory—it’s a testament to their refusal to quit, even in the face of overwhelming odds. The 2024 LBA Male Second Division Championship will forever be a story of comeback kings who turned the tide and claimed their place in history.