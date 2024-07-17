The Government of Liberia is considering revoking the station license of Flaming Fire Radio 100.5 FM, operated by Flaming Fire International Ministries, following threats made by Apostle Benedict Tweh to issue curses on Liberians both at home and abroad.

This move comes after growing public outcry over the pastor’s recent actions. Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah announced that Apostle Benedict Tweh has been summoned for a meeting to address the concerns raised by the government and the public. According to Minister Piah, the head pastor has been using the church’s radio platform to issue curses against those who have criticized his recent prophecies, which have sparked widespread controversy and condemnation on social media.

The controversy intensified after a video of one of Apostle Tweh’s prophecies, which was widely deemed inaccurate, went viral, leading to severe public backlash. In response, the pastor reportedly used his radio station to curse his detractors, a move seen by many as harmful and irresponsible.Minister Piah stated that the government is serious about this issue and has given Apostle Tweh an opportunity to explain himself. “If Prophet Benedict Tweh fails to comply with the invitation, the ministry will consider revoking the operational permit of the church-operated radio station, Flaming Fire Radio 100.5 FM,” he said.

The situation has ignited a debate among Liberians about the government’s ability to effectively manage the situation and ensure that the pastor retracts his curses, which many believe could have detrimental effects on their lives.

The public remains divided, with some calling for stricter measures against the pastor, while others defend his right to freedom of speech.As the government continues to investigate, the future of Flaming Fire Radio 100.5 FM hangs in the balance, awaiting Apostle Tweh’s response to the government’s summons.