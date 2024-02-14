Valentine’s Day Message To Someone Special❤️
Valentine’s Day can’t describe or show how much I love you, my love for you is love beyond love because I love you more then myself.
My feelings for you is feelings beyond feelings because every part of me is in love with you, when ever you are with me I feel complete but when ever you are away from me for a minute, it feels like a part of me is gone.
I need you in my life to live on because if you leave i will be dead and gone emotionally, I will be living dead without any feelings. Stay with me so I can be complete forever.
I love you before❤️
I love you now❤️
I love you always❤️