On July 17, 2024, the Flaming Fire International Ministry, led by Apostle Benedict Jefferson Tweh, also known as The Fire Prophet, held a significant meeting with the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Jerolinmek M. Piah, at his office.

This meeting marks a pivotal moment in fostering a harmonious relationship between the Ministry and the State. Ruth Bropleh, the Communication Director for the Ministry, reported that the meeting was conducted in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere. Minister Piah commended the Church for the positive relationship it maintains with the State and expressed his hopes for the continuation of this cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of such partnerships in promoting cultural and informational exchange. The Flaming Fire International Ministry expressed its gratitude towards Minister Piah and his team for their professionalism and the warm reception during the meeting. The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and emphasized its dedication to praying for the nation’s well-being. This meeting underscores the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to engage with governmental bodies, ensuring that their mission aligns with national interests and contributes positively to society.

The Flaming Fire International Ministry continues to play a vital role in the spiritual and social landscape, advocating for peace, unity, and the spread of Christian values. In previous engagements, the Ministry has been active in community outreach programs, providing support to vulnerable groups and promoting educational initiatives. Their collaboration with state authorities aims to enhance these efforts, ensuring a broader impact and fostering a sense of community cohesion.

As the Flaming Fire International Ministry moves forward, it remains steadfast in its mission to spread the gospel and support the nation through prayer and active participation in societal development. The recent meeting with Minister Piah is a testament to the Ministry’s dedication to building strong, mutually beneficial relationships with key stakeholders in the government.