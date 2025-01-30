Firestone Liberia Shuts Down After 99 Years Amid Major Labor Dispute

Workers Halt Operations Over Alleged Bad Labor Practices—Unprecedented Crisis Hits Liberia’s Largest Rubber Company

Harbel, Liberia – In a shocking turn of events, Firestone Liberia, one of the country’s largest private employers, has completely shut down operations due to ongoing labor disputes. The closure affects all key departments, including the plantation, factory, garage, engineering, and several other divisions.

According to aggrieved workers, they can no longer tolerate the bad labor practices they have endured for years, prompting this historic shutdown. As tensions rise, the Firestone Agricultural Workers Union (FAWU) is currently in a high-stakes meeting, reportedly strategizing their next course of action.

A Century of Firestone in Liberia: End of an Era?

Firestone’s presence in Liberia dates back to 1926, when the company acquired a one-million-acre concession from the Liberian government. Over the past 99 years, the company has played a pivotal role in Liberia’s economy, providing jobs and significantly contributing to the country’s export revenue.

However, Firestone’s history in Liberia has not been without controversy. The company has faced multiple accusations of poor labor conditions, worker exploitation, and environmental concerns. Despite this, it remained a dominant force in Liberia’s rubber industry—until now.

Post-War Administrations: Firestone’s Journey Under Six Governments

Since the end of Liberia’s civil wars, Firestone has operated under six different administrations, including:

• Charles Taylor (1997–2003) – A tumultuous period marked by war and economic instability.

• Moses Blah (2003, Interim President) – A short-lived transitional leadership.

• Gyude Bryant (2003–2006, Transitional Government) – Oversaw post-war reconstruction efforts.

• Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (2006–2018) – Pushed for labor reforms, though Firestone still faced criticism.

• George Weah (2018–2024) – Firestone downsized operations, citing financial struggles.

• Joseph Boakai (2024–present) – Now faces the daunting challenge of resolving this unprecedented crisis.

Workers’ Outrage: “We Can No Longer Take This!”

Sources inside Firestone reveal that the shutdown is worker-driven, as employees refuse to continue under what they describe as inhumane working conditions. Many workers claim they have been subjected to:

✔ Low wages despite rising living costs.

✔ Unfair dismissals and lack of job security.

✔ Poor healthcare and safety conditions.

✔ Excessive workloads without proper compensation.

With Firestone workers taking a firm stance, FAWU’s leadership is locked in critical discussions to decide the next steps—whether to negotiate or escalate protests.

Government Called to Action: Negotiators, Not Politicians Needed!

With the situation worsening, there is mounting pressure on President Joseph Boakai’s administration to intervene. Workers and analysts alike insist that negotiators, not politicians, should be dispatched to Firestone to mediate and prevent further economic damage.

Given Firestone’s economic significance, an extended shutdown could cripple local businesses, impact Liberia’s rubber export, and cause massive unemployment.

What Happens Next?

The world is watching as Liberia navigates one of its most critical labor crises in decades. Will Firestone and FAWU reach a compromise? Or is this the beginning of the end of Firestone’s legacy in Liberia?

This is an exclusive developing story. Stay tuned for updates.