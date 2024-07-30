The Battle for the Top : Liberia’s Music Scene Heats Up – Bought Views Increase and Decrease

The competition among Liberian artists is intensifying as fans passionately rally behind their favorites. While no artist has yet managed to dominate completely, the story of Liberia’s music scene remains a compelling and unfolding saga. One standout track that has captured significant attention is “Congratulation,” a song that’s been making waves within the Liberian community and beyond. This track, with its uplifting message of appreciating God’s blessings and acknowledging personal milestones, has brought considerable attention to the Liberian Kolopop genre globally.

CIC: A Legendary Figure

Cralo Boi CIC is renowned for his unpredictable style and unique flow, consistently delivering hits that resonate deeply with fans. His enduring popularity is a testament to his legendary status in the Liberian music scene. CIC’s ability to churn out hit after hit has cemented his place as one of Liberia’s most successful artists, even before the tragic death of Quincy B, with whom he shared an accident.

The Rivalry: JZyNo vs. CIC

The rivalry between JZyNo and CIC, fueled by their passionate supporters, has become a focal point of discussion among fans. Both artists share the same major media platforms for streaming their music and videos, turning the competition into a battle for supremacy rather than just representation. Authenticity, a critical element in showbiz, is where many Liberian artists fall short. Due to limited viewership within Liberia and a relatively small global fan base, these artists often resort to boosting their YouTube views artificially.

The YouTube Conundrum

Increasing YouTube view counts is a common strategy in the music industry, but it comes with risks. If detected, YouTube’s algorithms can reduce view counts or even penalize accounts. This happened to CIC recently when his views dropped from 50K to 44K due to suspected fraudulent activity. He managed to bounce back to 53K views by employing higher-paid promotional services, showcasing the delicate balance between artificial boosts and maintaining genuine engagement.

The Industry’s Hidden Practices

Many top artists, including JZyNo and CIC, engage in a practice known as “Pay For To Reach Views.” This involves paying for an initial view count boost, followed by extensive promotion to sustain and grow those views before YouTube algorithms catch on. While effective, it’s a risky strategy that requires continuous follow-up to maintain credibility. CIC, turning 30, aims to distract fans from past mistakes with a new release and renewed promotional efforts, mirroring JZyNo’s tactics.

Authenticity in Question

The question of authenticity looms large in Liberia’s music scene. Fans need to be aware of the industry’s inner workings to truly understand the dynamics at play. Despite the impressive view counts, many artists struggle to draw substantial live audiences, revealing a disconnect between online popularity and real-world fan engagement. Looking AheadIn upcoming articles, we’ll explore the authenticity of other trending Liberian artists like Bucky Raw, MC Caro, and Faith Vonic. As fans, it’s crucial to stay informed about the realities of showbiz to better appreciate the genuine talents in the industry.

Conclusion: Who’s to Blame?

Ultimately, the blame for fluctuating view counts falls on both JZyNo and CIC, as both engage in similar tactics. The battle for authenticity and genuine fan engagement continues, highlighting the complexities and challenges of the Liberian music industry. As the scene evolves, fans and artists alike must navigate these waters carefully to sustain long-term success. This still remains a fact that our Liberian artists pay foreigners to boost their career/profession more money they they seek to do with Liberians, that’s what they believe works best for them. CIC paid Nigezie TV in Nigeria to premiere his music video as well, paid for an exclusive interview on Hip TV (Nigeria), and paid for all his promotional articles to foreign bloggers and writers, while Liberian promoters do the free talking and promo, that’s his style of branding, when the bigger names talk about it, the little ones will wanna be in the news too, so they must carry it as well (free promo, no money, free flow), the style of JZyNo, they are no different, that’s showbiz.

But who gives them the organic streams, Liberians or foreigners? That is what coming up next.