Liberians Outcry Grows Over Corruption, Mismanagement, and Rising Insecurity

President Joseph N. Boakai’s administration is facing a growing wave of discontent as Liberians express frustration over the government’s failure to deliver on promises of change. From widespread dissatisfaction in key government institutions to increasing reports of police brutality, the hope that once surrounded the Boakai-led government is rapidly fading.

Across various agencies including the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASCORP), and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) workers have staged protests, citing corruption, mismanagement, and deteriorating working conditions. Ministries and government bodies have also come under fire, with citizens questioning the administration’s ability to implement policies that improve their daily lives.

The Liberia National Police (LNP), under Inspector General Gregory Coleman, has become a focal point of outrage, with accusations of excessive force and a disregard for human rights. A tragic incident further inflamed tensions when a motorcyclist lost his life at the hands of the police, leading to violent clashes between officers and motorcyclists. The unrest prompted authorities to impose an indefinite ban on motorcycles entering the main city, a decision that has only deepened frustrations, as many Liberians rely on motorbikes for transportation and livelihood.

The streets of Liberia have become battlegrounds between the people and those meant to protect them. Citizens now fear the police more than criminals, with officers being described as aggressors rather than peacekeepers. The recent chaos at SD Cooper Junction, where members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) reportedly intervened against police officers, led to an unusual scene where civilians cheered the confrontation, labeling the LNP as thugs and oppressors. Instead of addressing these alarming concerns, Inspector General Coleman has focused on protecting the police force, further alienating the population.

As economic struggles worsen and the cost of living skyrockets, many Liberians feel betrayed by the very government they fought to put in power. What was once the Rescue Mission is now seen as a self-serving agenda, with officials prioritizing their personal interests over the needs of the masses. Instead of bringing the change that the people desperately longed for, the Boakai administration appears to be falling into the same cycle of governance that previous administrations were criticized for.

With growing unrest, collapsing public trust, and increasing hardship, Liberia is at a crossroads. The people are demanding real change, and if their voices continue to be ignored, the nation risks plunging into deeper instability. The question now is whether the government will take decisive action to restore faith or allow Liberia to drift further into crisis.