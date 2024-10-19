Drama Unfolds as Liberian Entertainers Clash Over Sabinus’ Show: Mama Liberia Takes Shots at DJ Weezy

The social media feud heats up as Liberian entertainers clash over foreign collaborations, while comedian Mama Liberia faces backlash for his harsh words.

The Liberian entertainment scene is buzzing with controversy once again, this time revolving around the recent social media fallout triggered by Nigerian comedian Sabinus’ upcoming show in Liberia. The clash has sparked heated exchanges among some of Liberia’s top entertainers, with the feud taking center stage on various social platforms.

Comedian Mama Liberia and DJ Weezy have been at the heart of the conflict, following comments made about Sabinus’ arrival. The online back-and-forth began with Mama Liberia’s post critiquing how Liberian entertainers handled foreign acts, leading to a swift response from DJ Weezy. However, the situation escalated when Mama Liberia made sharp remarks, taking a dig at DJ Weezy and dragging another entertainer who had previously struggled due to the lack of monetization and proper endorsement deals in Liberia’s entertainment industry.

What initially seemed like a discussion about Sabinus’ show quickly turned personal when DJ Weezy, in an unrelated post, called for support for ill artist J Max. Mama Liberia seized this opportunity to mock Weezy’s GoFundMe efforts, drawing comparisons to his own success, claiming he feeds his family without the need for charity. “I use my back to feed my family; I don’t beg people with GoFundMe to pay my bills,” Mama Liberia said in a scathing remark, which many saw as insensitive.

Mama Liberia has several responses to fans

Fans and industry insiders alike have been quick to point out that the comedian’s remarks may have gone too far. Mama Liberia’s reputation for being unapologetically brash has sparked debate, with many labeling his behavior as “harsh” and “rude,” particularly towards fans who suggest ideas or critique his content. His habit of telling fans to unfollow him if they don’t like what he says has caused dissatisfaction among his audience.

The ongoing feud also shed light on a recurring issue within the Liberian entertainment industry—the struggle for supremacy. As entertainers battle to prove their worth, it has become increasingly common for them to boycott shows or events they feel they weren’t paid enough for, or didn’t have favorable agreements with. This pattern of online disputes and social media battles, however, seems to be alienating Liberian entertainers from potential foreign collaborations and support.

Recent examples of similar spats include clashes involving MC Caro and other entertainers, all of whom faced criticism for how they handled foreign engagements. The growing tension within the industry threatens to disrupt partnerships with international acts, as boycotts and public feuds continue to unfold on social media.

While the Sabinus show remains a hot topic, it’s clear that the larger issue is the infighting among Liberian entertainers and the challenges they face when engaging with foreign talent. As the saga continues, many are calling for more professionalism and unity within the industry to foster growth and avoid further damage to Liberia’s reputation on the global entertainment stage.