Debt Court Summons Ex-Presidential Protocol Chief Over Unpaid $14K Campaign Debt

Businessman Claims Finda Bundo Defaulted on Payment for CDC Campaign Materials

Monrovia, Liberia – The Debt Court of Montserrado County has summoned Madam Finda Bundo, former Chief of Protocol for ex-President George Weah, over an alleged outstanding debt of $14,000 linked to campaign materials for the 2023 elections.

The complaint was filed by Jerome F. Walkely, who claims he printed CDC Victory balloon sticks and other campaign items worth $38,000 at Bundo’s request. According to Walkely, the materials—213 cartons of balloon sticks—were shipped in collaboration with the Ministry of State.

Walkely states he initially received two payments of $10,000 each from Bundo’s associates, Mr. Toe Wesseh and Mr. James Emmanuel Potter, leaving a balance of $18,000 unpaid. Following legal action, Bundo later paid an additional $4,000, reducing the outstanding debt to $14,000. However, after repeated unsuccessful attempts to recover the remaining amount, Walkely decided to pursue the matter in court.

The case highlights ongoing financial disputes related to campaign expenditures from the 2023 elections. The Debt Court is expected to hear arguments from both parties as the legal battle unfolds.