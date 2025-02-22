CDC Secretary General Jefferson T. Koijee is on the back of Darius Dillon After noticing all his hypocrisy and betrayer.

Senator Darius Dillon of Montserrado County built his political career on the backs of struggling Liberians, particularly motorcyclists and street vendors who saw in him a beacon of hope. He promised to fight corruption, stand against government excesses, and champion the cause of the poor. Yet, after securing power, Dillon has proven to be nothing more than another politician who exploits the people’s trust while indulging in the luxuries of the elite.

His tenure is marked by contradictions, deception, and blatant disregard for the very citizens who elevated him to office. While Liberia grapples with a surge in extra-judicial killings, corruption, and economic collapse, Dillon remains silent, demonstrating a shocking level of insensitivity to the suffering of his people.

Broken Promises and Empty Apologies

Dillon’s rise to power was fueled by promises of reform:

• Fighting Wasteful Spending: He vowed to eliminate government extravagance and ensure resources benefited ordinary citizens.

• Rejecting Luxury Vehicles: He pledged to use a car worth less than $45,000 and criticized lawmakers for extravagant spending on vehicles.

• Reducing Lawmakers’ Salaries: He condemned the excessive $15,000 monthly allowances of legislators, calling them unjust in a country plagued by poverty.

Yet, today, Dillon enjoys the very privileges he once denounced. He no longer advocates for financial discipline, nor does he make sacrifices for the public good. Instead, he has seamlessly blended into the corrupt political establishment, betraying the trust of those who believed in his integrity.

From Advocate to Elitist Beneficiary

One of Dillon’s most glaring hypocrisies is his stance on luxury travel. He once vehemently opposed the use of private jets, decrying them as wasteful displays of power. However, under the administration he helped usher into power, Mr Boakai now frequently uses private jets—without a word of opposition from Dillon.

Meanwhile, Dillon enjoys business-class and first-class flights, a stark departure from his earlier commitment to modesty. The once “humble servant of the people” now basks in the privileges of the elite, disregarding the struggles of the poor and vulnerable.

Silence Amidst Violence and Corruption

While Dillon enjoys his newfound wealth and status, Liberia is crumbling under the weight of lawlessness and corruption. The same motorcyclists he once pretended to champion are now among the primary victims of brutal violence under the incompetent leadership of Police Inspector General Gregory Colman. Motorcyclists and other impoverished Liberians face daily harassment, unlawful killings, and unchecked crime, yet Dillon has done nothing to intervene.

Liberia is now plagued by:

• Extra-judicial killings: Innocent citizens are being murdered, and their deaths remain unsolved.

• Rampant armed robbery: Criminals operate with impunity, terrorizing communities.

• Political abandonment: The very people who supported Dillon now suffer in silence while he enjoys elite privileges.

Dillon’s refusal to speak out against these injustices is not just a failure of leadership—it is a betrayal of the people who put him in office.

A Legacy of Contradictions

Dillon’s leadership has become a monument of contradictions:

• He condemns corruption while benefiting from it.

• He preaches financial responsibility while indulging in extravagance.

• He claims to fight for the poor while ignoring their suffering.

His empty apologies are nothing more than damage control, meant to pacify public outrage without any real change in behavior. His actions prove that he sees apologies as mere tools to escape accountability rather than genuine reflections of remorse.

Liberia on the Verge of Collapse

Under Dillon’s watch, Liberia is deteriorating at an alarming rate. The people who once believed in him are now abandoned, facing:

• Unprecedented economic hardship

• Increased violent crime and insecurity

• Government corruption at its peak

Dillon’s silence in the face of these crises proves his naked insensitivity to the plight of Liberians. Instead of standing with the people, he has chosen to stand with the very system he once claimed to oppose.

If Liberia is to survive, its people must demand more than just apologies and speeches. They must hold leaders accountable, ensuring that those who betray the public trust are removed from power.

Dillon’s legacy is no longer one of hope—it is one of hypocrisy, betrayal, and failure.