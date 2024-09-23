CDC’s Jefferson Koijee Rallies Support for $2.5 Million Rebranding Drive, Urges CDCians to Stand



As Fundraising Launch Nears, CDC Faces Questions on Financial Stability Amid Eviction Rumors, Koijee Stresses Party’s Focus on Future Elections

Monrovia, September 23, 2024 – The Secretary-General of Liberia’s opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Koijee, has made a passionate appeal to all CDCians to unite and raise $2.5 million for the party’s rebranding campaign. The fundraising rally is set to kick off on October 2, 2024, as part of efforts to reshape the party’s image and strengthen its base after six years in power.

The rally comes just a day after the birthday anniversary of CDC’s political leader, former President George Weah, on October 1. In his message to CDCians, Koijee underscored the importance of collective effort and financial support, urging all party members to contribute LRD 200 or USD 1 towards the rebranding goal.“Being a proud CDCian, we must merge ourselves and unite to show that we are not asleep. We’re ready to face any challenges, including future elections. We are not waiting for 2029; the time is now,” Koijee declared in his speech, aimed at energizing the party’s support base.

However, the rebranding push has sparked a wider conversation about the CDC’s financial health, following reports that the party is facing potential eviction from its headquarters in Monrovia. While Koijee did not directly address these reports, questions have arisen about whether the funds raised will also be used to address the party’s financial difficulties.

Some critics have suggested that the fundraising effort may be more than just a rebranding strategy, hinting at underlying financial struggles that need to be tackled. Despite this, Koijee remained focused on the need for CDC to refresh its image and prepare for future political battles, especially as the party transitions into the opposition after losing power earlier this year.

“The rebranding of the CDC is not just about changing our image but about positioning ourselves for future electoral successes. We need every CDCian to contribute, regardless of the rumors or challenges we face,” Koijee added.

The CDC’s call for contributions comes at a pivotal time as the Liberian political landscape prepares for key elections in the years ahead. With a changing political environment and increased competition from other opposition parties, including the ruling Unity Party led by Joseph Boakai, Koijee stressed that the CDC cannot afford to be complacent.

The fundraising rally will serve as a litmus test for the CDC’s ability to rally its supporters and demonstrate its financial and organizational strength as the party moves into a new political chapter.

As October approaches, all eyes will be on the CDC and whether it can meet its ambitious target, solidifying its place in the upcoming political contest.