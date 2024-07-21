The Acting Chair of the Revolutionary National Youth League -CDC Alvin C. Wesseh has called on partisans of the CDC to be united and put away their disappointment of the past elections.

Mr. Wesseh was speaking at the CDC YOUTH TOWN hall gathering held over the weekend in Monrovia.

He intimated that there would be disagreement but those disagreements shouldn’t hinder the forward march of the party.

“ Comrades, it’s important to note that as we embark on these engagements with ourselves and engagement with the system; we have to be cognizant that there will be distractions and many will withstand these minor distractions and some will not, and that’s why it is important that we be united as a party as forge ahead to TURNING OUR SETBACKS INTO A GREAT COMEBACK. “

He said that the perception that the Youth League is the radical arm of the party has been misinterpreted and noted that what people consider the Youth League to be is far from their perception.

He lamented that the Youth League is the revolutionary arm of the party that vehemently detests state corruption, mass looting and the killing of innocent citizens amongst others.

“ We understand at times when we are labelled as radical young people but we believe there is nothing radical in standing for free tuition at the University of Liberia and other public universities, there is nothing so radical in making sure that we all have decent healthcare, roads and other social amenities as citizens of this country.

Leaders of the Youth CDC National Youth League and Youths of CDC Party.

If radicalism means standing for the rights of the young people then we want to be radical, if radicalism means calling for justice for the murder of innocent Liberians at the mining site in Kinjor then we want to be radical, if radicalism means calling for accountability after Mr. Boakai Public Work minister wasted 22.4 million USD to do muddy road around the country then we want to be radical, if radicalism means calling for the termination of the bad concession of the western cluster then we want to be radical, if radicalism means calling for the decrease in the price of our stable food rice then we want to be radical, if radicalism means questioning the illegal acquisition of the yellow machine then we want to be radical, if radicalism means calling for the increment in civil servants’ salaries then we want to be radical, if radicalism means calling for an equitable distribution of the wealth of this country then we want to be radical. “

Mr. Wesseh in his address announced that the Youth League will be going for a retreat this year and all documents are been prepared by the preparatory committee.

He warned those who he considers as internal reactionaries or those who are bent on undermining the party for their selfish gains will be resisted and according to him the CDC has a way of dealing with internal and external reactionaries.

“ We appreciate the fact that people may have descending views but we have to always learn to come to the table with these views and find solutions. The CDC has a good history of dealing with internal and external reactionaries, and once you become a threat to a party like the Unity Party then we will definitely treat you like an opposition. As the ultimate gatekeepers of this movement, it is our revolutionary duty to safeguard the sanctity and integrity of this movement. So as we have confronted the many who have digressed from the ideas and philosophy of this party in the past or became an internal reactionary; we are still around to confront any would-be reactionary who will want to undermine the sanctity of the CDC. “

Chairman Wesseh said that CDCians should see the Unity Party government as their common enemy and unite to confront the gross violation of the constitution of Liberia by the UP.

He lauded the young people at the gathering and encouraged them to remain committed to the party and believe that the CDC will make a great comeback in 2029.