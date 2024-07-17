In a recent press conference, CDC National Secretary General Jefferson Koijee has made serious allegations against the administration of President Joseph Boakai. Koijee claims that Former President George Weah’s life is under threat due to a series of unwarranted actions allegedly directed by President Boakai. Koijee cited a specific incident in which he accused President Boakai of instructing members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to harm the former President.

He compared the situation to an event involving Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in the US, suggesting that a similar incident could have occurred to Mr. Weah if not for the intervention of CDC supporters at the airport.

“The Army has lost its essence given the wave of resources spent on it by international partners but has now allegedly turned into a political Army or a tribal defense force for President Boakai,” Koijee asserted.

Koijee has called on the international community to intervene, describing the situation as a wave of alleged political actions by the current government. In response, the House of Representatives has summoned officials from the Ministry of National Defense, the Armed Forces of Liberia, and the National Security Advisor to answer questions regarding the AFL’s presence during Former President Weah’s arrival. The AFL Chief of Staff informed the House that the presence of AFL soldiers at the airport was unauthorized by the AFL’s leadership.

The commander of the detail involved in the incident at Roberts International Airport (RIA) has been recalled, and an investigation is currently underway.