Boakai Condemns Corruption Scandal Among Government Officials

Liberian President Expresses Frustration, Vows Action Against Corrupt Officials

Monrovia, Liberia – President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has expressed deep frustration over the increasing number of corruption scandals involving government officials, warning that decisive actions may be taken to restore integrity within his administration. Speaking at the launch of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System in Congo Town, the President underscored the urgency of tackling corruption and ensuring accountability in public service.

His concerns were particularly heightened by recent allegations implicating several high-ranking officials in financial misconduct. Among those facing scrutiny is Amos Tweh, Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC), who has been accused of mismanaging US$28,600 in the purchase of a substandard bus through the LPRC Sports Association account.

Additionally, Sekou Kromah, Minister of Post and Telecommunications, has come under fire for allegedly facilitating an US$85,500 transaction involving three inferior buses, each priced at US$28,500. These vehicles were rejected for procurement approval by the General Service Agency (GSA) but were still withdrawn from the Ministry’s account.

Furthermore, Rustonlyn Dennis, Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), is being questioned by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) regarding an alleged US$75,000 vehicle kickback scheme and a US$585,000 consultancy arrangement linked to the company’s funds.

Boakai Demands Accountability

During his speech, President Boakai did not hold back his disappointment, emphasizing the importance of ethical leadership and trust in governance.

“Even as we come to these programs, you appoint people—people you do not know—but it is with trust that everyone is committed to making Liberia better,” he stated. “We expect high standards from those managing corrupt institutions.”

Expressing his frustration over officials abusing their positions, the President issued a stern warning: “Even if they don’t live by these commitments, we have to find a way out. Just because you have tenure does not give you the right to be corrupt.”

Pushing for Transparency Through e-GP System

The launch of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System marks a critical step in Liberia’s fight against corruption. President Boakai highlighted its significance, saying it would improve transparency in public procurement and financial management.

“My administration will remain dedicated to combating corruption by mandating all ministries and agencies to fully utilize the e-GP System to strengthen transparency in public procurement,” Boakai affirmed.

His comments come amid ongoing debates over a controversial remark he made earlier, suggesting that officials should reinvest stolen funds into their communities. The statement drew backlash, prompting increased calls for stronger oversight in his government.

Despite the criticisms, President Boakai reassured the public of his commitment to integrity, pledging to enforce public procurement laws and strengthen accountability institutions.

As corruption scandals continue to rock his administration, all eyes are now on the President’s next move—whether he will take decisive action against those implicated or risk further erosion of public trust.