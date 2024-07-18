A recent audit commissioned by His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s government has revealed significant financial irregularities within the Executive Protection Service (EPS). The report uncovers unapproved transactions and salary deductions, raising serious concerns about the agency’s financial management.

The audit findings indicate that Samuel Tweah, the former Minister of Finance, transferred a substantial sum of 3.8 million USD and 172 million Liberian dollars to the EPS without proper documentation. These transactions were not part of the EPS budget approved by the national legislature, suggesting a lack of transparency and accountability. The absence of documentation surrounding these transactions raises questions about their purpose. The motives behind these actions remain known only to Tweah and his close associates, leaving many to speculate about the reasons for such substantial, undocumented fund transfers. The misuse of these funds has had severe repercussions for the Liberian people, particularly affecting those already struggling with food insecurity.

The unauthorized transactions have further strained the country’s resources, emphasizing the need for stricter financial oversight and accountability.In addition to the unapproved transfers, the Auditor General’s report also highlights discrepancies within the EPS’s financial practices. Over 126 thousand USD deducted from the salaries of suspended and absent employees were not returned to the government’s account as required by law.

This discovery further underscores the need for comprehensive financial reforms within the EPS.The findings of this audit call for immediate action to address the financial mismanagement within the EPS. The Liberian government must implement robust measures to ensure transparency and accountability in handling public funds, safeguarding the interests of its citizens.