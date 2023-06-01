A Talented Liberian Artist Excelling in Variety Genres:

Kizzy W, whose real identity is Newton Saye Woyeh, is a Liberian singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor who is now on the rise. He is a multi-talented artist that excels in a variety of genres but is most renowned for Afropop(“Afropop- Any of several forms of popular music that combine various African music styles with elements of Western popular music”) and R&B.

He started singing and performing in cultural events in Ganta, Nimba County, Liberia where he was born and raised.

The musician began his solo career with the release of his hit “Wait Na,” which became one of Liberia’s most listen songs of all time. He rose to notoriety and was thrust into the spotlight in the Liberian music business.

In 2019, the Afropop (“Afropop a catch-all term encompassing the rich variety of contemporary African music styles — typically urban, electric dance music”) and RnB singer was named “Best RnB and Soul Artist of the year” at the Tunes Liberia Music Awards. After been crowned as the ‘2019 Tunes Liberia Music Awards Best Producer and R&B and Soul Artist of the year,’at wish Kizzy W decided to dedicate his awards to those he considered as the source of his inspiration.

Kizzy W had a breakout year in 2022, winning many accolades, including MLMA Awards, Afropop song of the year, Afropop Artist of the Year.

Kizzy W style of music is culturally unique. He does Afrobeat’s (“the genre Afrobeat originated in the 1960’s and 1970s as a Blend of traditional Music from west Africa that emphasizes on percussion rhythms. It is also an umbrella term used to describe music/ traditional music from west Africa”).

Over the years Kizzy W has received a lot of recognition for prominent outlet for his unique arts of music and to promote the Liberian culture. Kizzy W has been more engage in teaching and coaching upcoming Entertainers and Artists on Liberia’s culture and traditional music. His style of teaching, coaching and performance has enabled people to learn about the cultural heritage of Libera through music.

Moreover, he has played a great role in the Liberian culture through music, by diversifying and bringing togetherness different cultural activities, concerts, live performance, and artworks. Kizzy W has created something completely distinct; he blends traditional sounds in a unique style, lyrics, vocally, and rhymes, which he has work on for years helping and couching on the true value of Liberia Culture through music.

Kizzy is not just good at what he does when it comes to music-making or music productions, he’s one of the most talented sons of the soil who has enable people learn more about the Liberian culture through Music.

