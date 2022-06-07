Fire On Fire – AFL Soldiers Open Fire Among Themselves Last Night – Dead and Injured…

Why does this have to happen? The biggest question to the minds right now. In the middle evening hours of 8:30 PM, June 6, 2022, at the Star Base, Bushrod island shooting among our soldiers occurred and it left one dead and one injured. Till now nobody knows why they opened fire amongst themselves.

Read the Press release below

PRESS RELEASE ON A SHOOTING INCIDENT AT STAR BASE BUSHROD ISLAND INVOLVING ARMED FORCES OF LIBERIA PERSONNEL

Headquarters Armed Forces of Liberia has ordered a lockdown of its duty station at the Star Base, Bushrod Island after a fatal shooting at about 2030hrs on June 6, 2022, involving two of its personnel. This sad incident left one soldier dead and another severely injured, who is undergoing medical treatment and care at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.



The motive behind the shooting is yet to be established. The Military Police is presently conducting investigations in collaboration with the Liberia National Police to establish the facts.

The public can be assured that all is under control and a preliminary report will be provided as soon as possible.

The Headquarters Armed Forces of Liberia acknowledge that protecting military installations and the safety of its troops, dependents, and the general public is a priority.

Finally, identifying security solutions and gaps on our installations where we served is always a priority and all recommendations coming from the investigation will be taken seriously. The families of the victims have been contacted and the necessary support is being provided.

We ask the general public to remain calm as the investigation continues.

Signed:_______

This is where we stand now. Why must one draw an arm at another in the same force? This is confusing and there must be a good reason for this. The Liberian people are waiting to hear why.

