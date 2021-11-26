“Failure on my part, legal actions should be taken against me.”- Pretty Boss Bai is Needed by the Laws for Thief of property (by deception).

As a car dealer this man has been known to date one of Liberia renowned blogger and activist which brought him to the spotlight where many got to know his name as Pretty Boss Bai. With rumors spreading few months ago, that he was said to have issues with owing some huge amount of cash for which he seems not to have paid off; now there’s a breaking news circulating the internet that he is on the watch list to come forth to the court of law to pay the sum of $10,000.00 United States Dollars which he was to start paying in November 2021.

In a letter from the judicial court for which Mr. Bai has been charged with Theft of property (By Deception) and he has also gone into hiding.

With a promissory note made on October 27, 2021 for which he was to do the first payment of $3,500.00 on November 15, 2021 and has not met up with his obligation.

Following the court orders, he is needed by the laws of Liberia to meet up with his obligations for which he himself said “Failure on my part to meet up with the above payment, legal action should be taken against me.” Signed by him Mr. Mohammed Bai.

This is where we got out sources from, just in case we are asked.

