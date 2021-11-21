Ahead of Election Campaign Hon Boakai Sends a Cargo to Liberia

After a long visit to the United States, Hon Boakai is set to come back home as campaign heat is pushing political icons to their feet where they are needed to see what they can do before they win to become what they have requested from the society or their people of interest. Former vice president Joseph Nyuma Boakai is at a Cargo station where he wrote that there’s a shipment of other equipment and medical supplies on its way to Liberia. Read the screenshot below and see other pictures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

