This statement is a strong one. It is a show thing once your partner stays faithful he or she is doing it to protect themselves from a lot more.

A question was posted on a Sierra Leone blog that was intended to get the views of its fans. Our Liberian videographer, artist, and motivational write, Jackie Russ replied to this post, which draws out more attention to his response/comment.

Question asked on the blog was:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook