Chicken Thieves or Government Thieves

A Major Member of the Opposition Bloc Larry G. Nyoang writes👇:

Today I woke up to a news from Liberia about a young man being shamed publicly for stealing a chicken and I was totally broken because this is not the news that I’m expecting, so I decided to ask these few questions:

Why shame a young man who is just trying to survive???? Is the chicken more than Weah Duplexes in the Baptist Seminary Community that was built with stolen money???? Is the chicken more than Weah 9 Street Property that was also built with stolen money??? Is the chicken more than the $200,000USD Bill Tuaway just toke from NPA in the name of accompanying Weah on his Nation Wide Tour???? Is the chicken more than Kojee overnight Sinkor property that was also built with stolen money????

This young man was disgraced by law enforcement officer for stealing a chicken

If the answer to these questions are NO, Then what you did or thinking about doing to them???? Stop shaming a young man who just need counseling to be reintegrated onto society!!!!

When will you Shame and handcuff Weah and this Crew for Their criminal actions that is causing many of our young forks to get in the streets????? I want to read news about Liberia Shaming and Handcuffing her corrupt public officials and not a young man who just need counseling to be reintegrated onto society!!!!

Guys what y’all thoughts??

Should President Weah be handcuff like this guy for building duplexes?

