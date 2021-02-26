The Muscles of Kelvin Keita

Why are men so strong even if they have no other training? Some people ask this question, but it is see why men are stronger than women.

Men are physically stronger than women, who have, on average, less total muscle mass, both in absolute terms and relative to total body mass. The greater muscle mass of men is the result of testosterone-induced muscular hypertrophy.

In Africa, most of the children are born and raised to be strong, reason why, because they need to face life when life tries to face them on the hard side. Not just strong in their physical appearance but their minds.

Kelvin lifting a light pole.

Weight lifting is good but most people are actually strong from their genetic background.

This is Kelvin Keita, been training as a young man to keep himself healthy and fit. These images surface on the internet of him taking up a light/electric pole. This is something a truck carries, but here he is taking it alone with no help.

He’s strong in the bones and muscles. You don’t see him looking so muscular but he’s doing what most muscular men can’t do alone.

He’s to be looked at for what he can do next.

