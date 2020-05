Money and Salvation Raggae artist decided to give us love this time, we must dance in our homes. Baka Ex is set to make the raining season lovely as he sends out a track about love. This reggae dance music from Baka Ex is carrying a vibe that you can’t resist to play when that special one is around. A song produced in out of Liberia and with a different beat flow.

Get this song now.

Download “Gimmi Love - Baka Ex [Prod. Ato Beatz GH]” Gimmi-Love-Baka-Ex.mp3 – Downloaded 5 times – 4 MB

