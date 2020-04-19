Telia Urey draws the curtains down – Yekeh Kolubah Make decisions.

The curtains are drawn down to a conclusion: Telia Urey writes:

”Good afternoon to all:

I would like to use this medium to announce to the public that I have decided to terminate my membership with COP.

I have decided to take a new direction in my political sojourn and my membership in COP no longer fits this new path.

I have written Chairman Henry P. Costa informing him of my decision. I still maintain a very good relationship with the COP leadership and wish the group all the best as we all continue to fight for a better Liberia!

PS: I am still an Executive of CPP and CPP remains strong and together!”

There’s seems to be another big move coming through.